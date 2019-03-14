SATURDAY, MARCH 16, 2019
IN THE YEAR AHEAD:
Take the initiative to make your dreams come true. Refuse to let anyone handle your affairs or push you into something you don't want to be part of. Control and discipline will be the path to success. Learn to balance your life and your relationships. Strive for equality.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)
Participate in functions that interest you. Others will be inspired by the way you do things. A moderate yet enthusiastic approach will encourage success and popularity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Don't press someone to make a decision, as you wouldn't like the results. Patience will be in your best interest. Spend time developing a hobby or enjoyable pastime.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Alter your current living arrangements. How you live and the way you treat others will determine how happy you are. If you work to please others, you will be treated well in return.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Sit still if you feel uncertain or you can't keep up. Don't measure your success or happiness by comparing yourself to others. It's likely someone is offering you a false impression.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
If you share your ideas with a loved one, you'll develop a plan that will help you both get what you want. A joint venture looks promising.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Channel your energy into something productive instead of fretting over something you cannot change. Personal improvements and relaxation will help ease stress and give you a chance to review your options.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Spend time with people who encourage you to think more, laugh out loud and live in the moment. A promise or commitment can be made that will alter your mode of being.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
Work on a project you enjoy. Hiding out where others aren't likely to find you will give you time to think and provide a shelter from negativity and criticism. Avoid emotional drama.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)
Arguing is a waste of time. If you gravitate toward innovative people, you will discover a way to let go of what isn't working for you and find workable solutions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)
You'll be torn between what you want to do and what you should do. Don't be mesmerized by someone bragging about what he or she can do for you. Be realistic.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Take control and bring about the changes you want to make. Rely on your experience and get people you enjoy spending time with to help you reach your goal.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)
Take good care of your health. Trying to do the impossible will lead to injury. If you need help, ask for it. Forgo being a hero or a martyr.
