TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2018
IN THE YEAR AHEAD:
An adjustment to the way you handle your money should be made. Your experience will help you make better choices and encourage you to be practical. Someone you were close to in the past will want to reconnect. Question why before you reopen the passageway.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)
Bailing someone out of a tight spot should be handled with care. Don't let anyone take advantage of your loyalty using manipulative tactics. It's OK to say no.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)
It's up to you to bring about change. Make plans with people who are as enthusiastic as you are to overrule anyone who isn't on the same page.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Ease into whatever you decide to do. Expect disruptions and last-minute changes that will leave you at odds regarding what to do next. Choose your allies carefully.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)
Put extra effort into your work. What you accomplish will affect your earning potential. An unexpected gift or offer will encourage you to make a positive personal change.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)
Don't lose sight of what's important. Take note of what others say, but don't make decisions based on what you hear. Use trusted sources to obtain accurate facts.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Don't let what happens around you cause you to act irrationally. Your reputation will depend on how well you respond under stress and the methods you use to get things done.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Know what you want before you set up a meeting. Having a carefully made plan in place will impress someone in a position of authority.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Look at your options and consider your next move. You are best off acting in secret until you are sure you can trust others not to interfere. Romance is on the rise.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Put more energy behind your plans. If you want something done, be prepared to do the work yourself. Relying on someone else will lead to disappointment.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Attend networking events and socialize with people who inspire you. Befriend people who can help you advance. Your positive attitude and energetic persona will result in a leadership position.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Get out and mingle with people who can offer you pertinent information regarding something you want to pursue. A partnership will face trust issues. Exaggeration and evasion will confuse you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
Do your own thing and make personal and physical changes that will boost your happiness and confidence. Don't let anyone pressure you into doing or accepting something you don't want.
