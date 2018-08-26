TUESDAY, AUGUST 28, 2018 IN THE YEAR AHEAD:
It’s up to you to bring about change. If you sit back and wait for someone else to pick up the slack, you will not reach your full potential. Make this a year to remember and do things that will improve and stabilize your home environment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Don’t give up on your dreams. Talk to experts to find out what you need to do to boost your efforts. Improve your skills, knowledge and qualifications.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
Speak kindly and be considerate of those under pressure. Dismiss negativity and offer a positive and uplifting message to improve the dynamics of important relationships.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)
Be more diverse in how you do things. There is always a cheaper and more efficient way to bring about change. Choose moderation and simplicity in all your pursuits.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)
Pay more attention to what’s going on at home. Communication will help you understand what loved ones expect and what they are willing to give you in return. Romance is on the rise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Don’t make excuses. If something needs to be done, get busy and put it behind you. Keeping up with your responsibilities will help clear the way for more pleasurable moments with loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)
It’s up to you to bring about the changes you want to make. Check your finances and budget wisely. Discuss your plans with your partner or anyone affected by the choices you make.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)
Connect with people you have worked with in the past, or start a joint venture with someone who complements you and the skills you have to offer.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Take a moment to consider how you will influence others with your words or actions. Don’t let your emotions take charge when it comes to matters that can affect your status or reputation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
A chance to improve your life is heading your way. Don’t dismiss someone or something due to fear of failure. Give it your all and don’t look back.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Think, plan and follow through. Helping others will bring unexpected benefits. A personal pick-me-up will lead to compliments and a social invitation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Hone your skills. Pursue something that encourages you to invest more time and money to get ahead. Consider your skills and attributes and use them strategically.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
You’ll be tempted to make a change that hasn’t been thought through. Don’t take on what you cannot finish. Bide your time and focus on personal improvements.
