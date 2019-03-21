FRIDAY, MARCH 22, 2019 IN THE YEAR AHEAD:
Limit how much you share with people. Separate your personal and professional dealings to keep your life running smoothly. A lifestyle change is within reach and should be considered. Keep your plans secret until everything is in place to avoid interference.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
A change of pace will turn into an unexpected opportunity. What you discover is best kept to yourself until you have had time to iron out any unforeseen problems.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
When opportunity knocks, be quick to answer. Make the most out of every offer that comes your way to discover that you have unexpected attributes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Pay attention to the way you look, how you present yourself and how you treat others. A kind gesture will lead to an interesting offer.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Emotionally driven spending or buying someone’s affection is not a good idea. Use your imagination to come up with a plan that will keep you busy and out of trouble.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Make home improvements, pay down debt and spend time with loved ones. A kind gesture will spark someone’s interest. Romance is in the stars and will enhance your personal life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Excess of any kind will lead to emotional uncertainty. Let your intuition guide you when dealing with personal and domestic matters. You can find a way that’s best for everyone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
A little pampering will go a long way. Update your image or spend time with someone who makes you feel good to ease stress. Romance is highlighted.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)
Make changes that will lower your overhead and alleviate any tension that’s building up between you and someone you live with. If you compromise now, you will get what you want at a later date.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)
Change should lead to personal growth, improved appearance and better relationships with the people you see daily. Don’t let someone from your past swoop in and disrupt your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Put emotions aside when dealing with friends and relatives. Listen carefully and offer suggestions, but don’t take the reins. You are best off focusing on situations closer to home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)
Don’t take a risk that could end in insult or injury. Get along with others and get involved in events that are geared toward helping others. Opportunity will find you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)
Knowing when to help and when to stand back will make or break your day. Don’t let an emotional situation ruin an opportunity. Balance and integrity will help you maintain the status quo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.