THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2018 IN THE YEAR AHEAD:
Stay focused and moving. Don’t let the little things get you down. Emotional matters are best handled with kindness and understanding, not with shouting or vengeful acts. Look forward to the growth that comes with experience. Choose to be positive and move forward with confidence.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)
If you fail to stand by your word, someone will notice. An interesting turn of events will develop if you make a personal change. Update your look, image or status.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)
You’ll want to be on the move. Traveling, learning and meeting people from different walks of life will be informative and will spark your imagination. It’s time to make a change!
CAPRICORN ( Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Spend less money, regardless of what other people want you to do. Charity begins at home, and making sure you have your expenses and loved ones covered should be your priority.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)
Stick to your plans. Last-minute changes will leave you at a loss. Don’t worry about the actions or choices of others; stay on course and don’t go over budget.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)
People are likely to talk behind your back. Make a point to avoid gossip or people who are fishing for personal information that you shouldn’t share.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Pitch in and help out. Your loyalty and dedication will be impressive, and when you least expect it, rewards will come your way. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Keep your life simple and your expenses down. Learn from the way others react to you and protect yourself against anyone trying to talk you out of something that belongs to you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Make changes at home that will encourage stress relief. Comfort and convenience should be priorities. A physical improvement will lift your spirits. Fitness and proper diet will lead to better health.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Moodiness and overreaction will lead to isolation. Before you decide to make a fuss, find out exactly what happened. Acting on an assumption will lead to regret. Offer peace and love, not discord.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Too much of anything will not end well. Mellow out and relax instead of trying to be in control of everything and everyone. It’s your turn to take the back seat.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Silence is golden. Let your actions speak for you to make a difference in a situation involving someone you hold dear.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
Spice things up a bit. Love is on the rise, and participating in entertaining and mentally stimulating activities will lead to an interesting encounter with someone unique.
