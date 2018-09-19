FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2018 IN THE YEAR AHEAD:
Take on new adventures. Explore the possibilities that excite you. Make this a time of positive change, and strive for the happiness you want and deserve. New beginnings will stabilize your life and bring you the contentment and security that will lead to a brighter future. Love is highlighted.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
A financial investment can be made if you do your due diligence. Don’t take someone else’s word; do your fact-checking and make choices based on intelligence, experience and logistics.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
If you push a little harder, you will get what you want. If you wait for someone else to do the work for you, few rewards will come your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)
Share your concerns and ideas. Don’t argue with someone who won’t listen or take good advice. Concentrate on those willing to work with you, not against you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)
Don’t join in if someone pressures you to do something excessive. A cautious approach will spare you the trouble that will unfold if you are a follower instead of a leader.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Now is a good time to secure your position personally or professionally. Look over your papers, finances and state of mind, and make adjustments that will ease your stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)
Put your energy into something worthwhile. Don’t make a snap decision if you feel uncertain or a risk is involved. Focus on what’s doable. Moderation is in your best interest.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)
You’ll need to make an adjustment if you want to avoid a loss. Go over your financial papers to find a way to cut corners. A partnership needs to be reassessed.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Your desire to help others is a good thing, as long as you don’t neglect your needs. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Learn from experience. A strategic move will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Don’t let anger or emotions lead to bad choices. Gather the facts before you jump to conclusions and disrupt your position or reputation. Stability is your strength.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Plant seeds, but don’t oversell your idea. Being straightforward and only promising what you can manage are all that’s required. Honesty and integrity will help you avoid criticism and loss.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Make plans with someone you love, or host an event at your place. Mixing business with pleasure will lead to new opportunities and better relationships with your peers.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Emotions will mount when dealing with sensitive issues. Don’t say something that will lead to an unwanted change. Listen to others and mull over a situation carefully before you respond.
