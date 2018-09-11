THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2018 IN THE YEAR AHEAD:
Communication will bring about positive change. A challenge will boost your confidence and encourage you to take on new adventures. If you express what you want, the people whose approval and perhaps support you seek will accommodate you. Partnerships and romance will enhance your long-term prospects.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Participate in events that will encourage you to make personal changes. Set high standards and strive to reach your goals. Choose to bring about change instead of being forced to accept it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
Be cautious when dealing with older family members. Do your best to get along to avoid a misunderstanding. Change can be good if it’s done properly. Taking baby steps will encourage a positive response.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)
Embrace your feelings and share them with a loved one. Working in unison with someone who has similar goals and a passion to do the right thing will enhance your chances of success.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)
Go over past mishaps to ensure that something similar doesn’t happen again. Listen carefully and question anything that doesn’t sound accurate. Know what you are up against before setting an example.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Consider what you’d rather be doing, and look into new possibilities that will help you fulfill your dreams. It’s never too late to start over. Romance is highlighted.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)
Take what others say in stride. Everyone is entitled to his or her opinion. Don’t get into a debate when your time is better spent getting things done.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)
Set high standards and strive to reach your goals. Your efforts will bring good results. There is money to be made if you are innovative and willing to try something new.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Keep moving forward, regardless of the challenges you face or the people who try to lead you astray. Trust and believe in yourself and your abilities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Make changes for the right reasons and build a strong and stable base for your plans. Make partnerships a priority. You can flourish!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Protect your rights. Don’t share personal information. Dealing with institutions will be difficult and should not be left for someone else to handle. Represent your interests personally.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Make your voice heard. The suggestions you make will give you a place at the table when negotiations begin. Whether dealing with superiors, family or friends, you must speak from the heart.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Resign yourself to things you have no control over, and keep moving forward. You are best off keeping your plans to yourself if you want to avoid interference.
COPYRIGHT 2018 United Feature Syndicate, Inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.