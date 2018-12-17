WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2018 IN THE YEAR AHEAD:
This could be an opportunity-filled year if you are practical in managing your money and spending habits. Refuse to let anyone handle your affairs or talk you into joint ventures or unreasonable propositions. Trust in yourself and your ability to improve your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)
Problems while traveling or dealing with authority figures will set you back due to delays and poor documentation. Settle in at home and prepare for upcoming events.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Home is where your heart should be. Doing things with loved ones and agreeably taking part in family-oriented activities will make you feel good about life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)
Be kind, humble and gracious, even when dealing with people you don’t care for. Use intelligence and charm to put others at ease.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)
Collect an old debt or pay back someone you owe. Compromise will help make this a day to be fondly remembered. Stick to the truth and practice moderation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Count your money before you decide to spend it. Sticking to a budget will help you enjoy the spirit of the season without the worry and stress. Love doesn’t have a price tag.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Feel the spirit of the season and get gussied up. If you look your best and add a little bling to your everyday style, it will make you feel good.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
You’ll be easily enticed into overdoing it. Whether it’s taking on too much or being a spendthrift, it will not bring you the joy you hoped for. Stick to moderate behavior.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Put time aside for someone you love. Making special plans, enjoying a romantic evening and sprucing up your looks will all lead to a unique experience. An early gift will surprise you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Don’t let your emotions take the reins. If you make a fuss, your plans will backfire. You are best off partying with friends or picking up an impromptu surprise for someone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Problems will mount if you let a situation escalate. Address any issue that arises and avoid a run-in that could ruin your day. Be considerate, but don’t be someone’s doormat.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
A celebration is a great idea, as long as you don’t overdo it or invite co-workers. Try to avoid being talked about.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)
Touch base with people you may not get to see before the end of the year. Sharing ideas will lead to an interesting thought regarding how you can please a loved one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.