WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2018 IN THE YEAR AHEAD:
A change of scenery will do you good. Visit destinations you’ve never been to before or look for educational pursuits that will open your mind to the unfamiliar. It’s up to you to navigate your way to victory.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Sort through any differences you have with a friend or relative calmly if you want to make progress. A change of pace, location or mode of communication will improve your outlook.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
Don’t make a big deal out of a trivial situation. Let things unfold naturally, and adapt to the changes happening around you. Do your share and avoid complaints.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)
Don’t let an emotional situation lead to an argument. You’ll do better if you are less aggressive and more empathetic to other people’s needs. Don’t disrupt things when you should be facilitating them.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)
How you help others will make a difference. If you take over other people’s responsibilities, they will never learn how to take care of themselves. Oversee rather than overdo.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
If you give whatever you do your best shot, positive change will come about. Money is heading your way. Collecting an old debt, making an investment or looking over your resources is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)
Leave well enough alone. You are best off taking a breather and figuring out a way to move forward with the least amount of stress. Reject temptation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)
You’ve got plenty to gain by following your instincts. A chance to collaborate with someone should be considered carefully. Don’t mix business with pleasure. A change of heart is likely.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Do your best to work amicably. You’ll accomplish more if you can get along with others and concentrate on doing what you do best. More action and less talk will get the job done.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Embrace change and don’t look back. Use your intelligence and knowhow to get things done properly. A kind gesture will help you avoid upsetting a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Take a closer look at what others are doing. You may have to make an adjustment to uphold your end of a bargain. Don’t trust someone making idle promises.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Go over every detail and size up your situation before making a move. Look for the best way to bring others together to lighten your load. If you coordinate well, you will control the outcome.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Don’t initiate change. Wait and see what needs to be done, and choose the amount of time, money and effort required rather than overdoing it.
