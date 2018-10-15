TUESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2018
IN THE YEAR AHEAD:
Forward motion will be required. Don't hesitate or procrastinate. Put one foot in front of the other and set your emotions aside. Stay focused on what you want and how to best get from start to finish. Don't wait for change to come to you when you can make it happen.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
Make the most of your day. Don't wait for others to take charge when you should be applying your skills and putting forth the effort to turn your ideas into reality.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)
If you are resourceful and disciplined, rewards will be forthcoming. Refuse to give in to pressure or stress caused by someone acting aggressively or indulgently.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)
Help yourself before you help others or you will end up getting taken advantage of by someone eager to hand you responsibilities that he or she doesn't want.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Look for an opening to present and promote what you have to offer. An unusual deal will turn out to be prosperous if you add your own unique touch.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)
Take care of personal matters, pending settlements, contracts or anything else that can affect your financial standing. Protect against loss, minor injury and excessive or inappropriate behavior.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)
The changes you make will take others by surprise. A chance to use your skills in a unique way will open doors to new beginnings. Love and romance are on the rise.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Put your head down, push forward and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results you get. Your drive and determination will ward off criticism.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Take control and do your own thing. The ideas you have and the changes you make will be well-received. A partnership will help raise your profile and your success rate.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Jealousy will not help you get ahead, but hard work, dedication and a positive attitude will. Don't stop until you have accomplished what you set out to do.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
You'll be able to initiate a change that will bring you closer to people you want to work alongside or those you love and want to spend more time with.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Listen to complaints and do what you can to keep the peace, but don't give in to anyone using emotional tactics to throw you off track. Your reputation will be at risk.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Someone will offer you a different perspective that will help you see the possibilities that are within reach. If you share in the conversation, a unique partnership will develop.
COPYRIGHT 2018 United Feature Syndicate, Inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.