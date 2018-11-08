SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2018 IN THE YEAR AHEAD:
Rely on your instincts and act courageously. Your deeds will speak for you and will help bring about necessary changes. Don’t settle for less when you deserve so much more. Trust and believe in your ability to excel.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)
Observation will help you see what you need to watch out for. Clear vision will be the key to coming up with solutions that will ward off unfair interference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)
It’s your turn to speak. Stand tall and say what’s on your mind. Remember that truth counts and that embellishing or misleading others will eventually catch up with you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Be prepared to effectively deal with anything that could disrupt your plans. A unique way of doing things will keep everyone on their toes. Partnerships should be handled with care.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)
Don’t give up on someone you love. Reach out and do what you can to help. Your input will make a difference and change the way you move forward.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)
Someone will leave out important details. Make sure you ask questions and fill in the blanks before you make a decision that could affect your future.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Live and learn. Take part in events that will help you reconnect with your past. You will discover something that will change the way you think. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
A serious approach to something you want to do will lead to interesting talks and adventures with people who can fill you in on what you will need in order to try something new.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Opportunity knocks, and you better be ready to jump in and take charge. You’ll stand out and be recognized for your skills. A connection you make will lead to an interesting partnership.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Let your intuition be your guide when dealing with dodgy situations. Knowing what you are up against will give you an edge. Trust your instincts.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Plan to have some fun. Get out and participate in events that inspire you or require physical exertion. You’ll make an impression on someone special. Romance is in the stars.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Easy does it when dealing with domestic matters. Sometimes it’s best to give a little if you want to get a little. Being fair and equitable will make a difference.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
A change of heart will lead to better days ahead. Once you are clear about what’s important, it will be easy to move forward.
