FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2018 IN THE YEAR AHEAD:
A steady pace, a considered plan and plenty of research will get you where you want to go. Learn from people with more experience and be willing to implement new ideas and methods. A positive attitude will bring about personal change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)
Look for the unique in whatever you do or whoever you meet. Delving into something unfamiliar will spark your imagination and encourage you to try something new.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)
As long as you are straight up and honest about what you are doing, you will have nothing to worry about. Stick to the script and follow through with your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Let others do as they please. Your concern should be on what you must do to excel. Check out job prospects, the latest technology and ways you can update your skills.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)
A change to your professional situation is possible. Negotiate on your own behalf to get the deal you want.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)
Proceed with caution. Someone will test your patience and integrity. Don’t sign up for something that could be a trap to make you look bad. Emotional manipulation is apparent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Stick to your plans and make changes that will free up some cash and give you a chance to do things your way. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
If you check out what others do, you’ll discover a new direction. Sign up for a course, update your skills or obtain a license or permit and move forward.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Put more time and effort into self-improvement. Whether it’s to help you get ahead or improve your skills or appearance, whatever you do will bring excellent results. Romance is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Try something different. If you let your imagination take charge, you will discover talents you didn’t know you had. An unusual opportunity or proposal will change your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Plan to have some fun. Embarking on family outings, socializing with friends or just sharing ideas and plans with a loved one will bring about positive lifestyle changes. Romance is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Be careful what information you share and with whom you share it. Revealing something that someone could use against you or against your loved ones will put you in an awkward position. Proceed with caution.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
Problems at home will escalate if someone is too demanding. Socialize with people who appreciate you and what you have to offer. Personal changes should be carried out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.