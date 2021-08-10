COLLEGE GRADUATES

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
OSHKOSH — These Racine County students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh:
BURLINGTON: Adrian Dujardin, mental health care practice; Kaitlyn Jones, social work; Tayllor Tracy, human resources management.
CALEDONIA: Austin Marshall, business management.
FRANKSVILLE: Emily DeCheck, nursing.
RACINE: Norah McCauley, nursing; Andrew Mertins, radio-TV-film; Ayla Moesch, human services leadership; Katherine Prybylski, educational leadership and policy; Meredith Schell, nursing; Kyle Spieker, supply chain management; Lauryn Wiedholz, psychology.
WATERFORD: Gabrielle LePine, nursing; Mackenzie Nack, biomedical science.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
PLATTEVILLE — The following students from Racine County graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville:
BURLINGTON: Boone Bubner, industrial technology management; Ryan Glinos, industrial technology management; Quinn Mast, electrical engineering; Alyssa Wawrzyniakowski, English.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Jordan Crowe, forensic investigation; Hannah Klinkhammer, English; Alexandria Werner, business administration.
RACINE: Brandon Dobrowski, electrical engineering.
WATERFORD: Hannah Rench, elementary education; Elise Smith, associate degree.
WIND LAKE: Grace Klimek, animal science; Gino Kounelis, civil engineering; Casey Wisniewski, mechanical engineering.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
RIVER FALLS — Caleb Uher, Caledonia, bachelor of science in agricultural engineering tech; Adivie Rika, Racine, bachelor of science in sociology; Haley Wozniak, Racine, bachelor of science in animal science; Caitlyn Caby, Waterford, bachelor of science in animal science; Gabrielle Hill, Waterford, bachelor of science in modern language and teaching English to speakers of other languages; Thomas Kinzer, Waterford, bachelor of science in animal science.
Wheaton College
WHEATON, Ill. — Jenna Jossart, Racine, bachelor of arts in business/economics, summa cum laude; Jacob Rhoads, Racine, bachelor of arts in communication: media studies.
University of Wisconsin-Parkside
SOMERS — The following students from Racine County graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside:
BURLINGTON: Cassidy Schwimmer, bachelor of arts in communication and English; Lee Szmanda, bachelor of arts in communication; Jacob Karrer, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Travis Quaid, bachelor of science in business management online; Kross Krueger, bachelor of science in computer science; Evan Campbell, bachelor of science in environmental studies; Jackson Wightman, bachelor of science in marketing; Marissa Piccolo, bachelor of science in psychology; Tristan Lind, bachelor of science in sustainable management.
CALEDONIA: Joel Proeber, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Lorenzo Rodriquez, bachelor of arts in political science; Jacob Popp, bachelor of science in management information systems.
ELMWOOD PARK: Teodoro Rojas-Bragg, bachelor of science in mathematics.
FRANKSVILLE: Katherine Hedrington, bachelor of arts in history; Wyatt Jackson, bachelor of science in accounting; Alexander Lovely, bachelor of science in applied health science; Madeline Hintz, bachelor of science in elementary education.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Krysta Bywaters, bachelor of arts in music; Caroline Greene, bachelor of arts in political science; Kathryn Haumersen, bachelor of science in accounting; Amanda Lauf, bachelor of science in applied health sciences; Jonathan Rusk, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Rawan Assad, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Tyler Smith, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Grace Wampole, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Sophia Shields, bachelor of science in business management; Meagan Borgardt, bachelor of science in business management; Ryan Dresen, bachelor of science in business management; James Terpenning, bachelor of science in business management online; Matthew Henry, bachelor of science in business management online; Hannah Carls, bachelor of science in elementary education; Summer Ruetz, bachelor of science in environmental studies; Ashley Borgardt, bachelor of science in exercise science; Joseph Johnson, bachelor of science in mathematics and psychology; Jared Mayrand, bachelor of science in molec bio and bioinformatics; Lubna Assad, bachelor of science in psychology; Justin Steward, bachelor of science in psychology; Brandon Saldivar, bachelor of science in sport management; Denise Olstinske, master of arts in applied professional studies; Amy Peters, master of science in clinical mental health counsel.
RACINE: Ashlea McCarty, associate of arts and sciences; Symphony Stevenson, bachelor of arts in communication; Kathleen Blaisdell, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Lisandra Saldivar, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Daniel Beas, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Hallie Wicknick, bachelor of arts in economics; Mitchell Wolfe, bachelor of arts in economics; Mallory Szymczak, bachelor of arts in graphic design; Alexander Beiley, bachelor of arts in graphic design; Travis Miller, bachelor of arts in graphic design; Michaela Wieties, bachelor of arts in history; Alissa Kravig, bachelor of arts in international studies and Spanish; Mackenzie Ogren, bachelor of arts in liberal studies; Chynna Chung, bachelor of arts in music; Jasmine Cottrill, bachelor of arts in political science and history; Jaipreet Chana, bachelor of arts in political science; Alyx Pedraza, bachelor of arts in political science and criminal justice; Ismael Sifuentes Villa, bachelor of arts in sociology; Jeannette Williams, bachelor of arts in sociology online; Paige Servi, bachelor of arts in sociology online; Cindy Findley, bachelor of arts in sociology online; Hailey Schowalter, bachelor of arts in theater arts; Michael Sosa, bachelor of science in accounting; Danny Bautista, bachelor of science in accounting and business management; Muhammad Musa, bachelor of science in accounting; Mariah Mendez, bachelor of science in applied health sciences; Autumn Kangas, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Alisha Lucier, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Eli Cortez, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Tracy Witherspoon, bachelor of science in business management; Tyler Vidas, bachelor of science in business management; Christopher Slater, bachelor of science in business management; Cynthia Wotapka, bachelor of science in business management; Jenna Hagar, bachelor of science in business management; Simon Aguero, bachelor of science in chemistry; Daniel Hetzel, bachelor of science in computer science; Mayra Leyva, bachelor of science in elementary education; Amanda Marcinkus, bachelor of science in elementary education; Anthony Vitek, bachelor of science in exercise science; Richard Solis, bachelor of science in management information systems; Taylor Smith, bachelor of science in marketing; Matthew Krofta, bachelor of science in marketing; Naomi Peters, bachelor of science in psychology; Haley Harbison, bachelor of science in psychology; Gwendolyn Marema, bachelor of science in psychology; Isabelle Naeve, bachelor of science in psychology; Kurrin Dorey, bachelor of science in psychology; Elizabeth Renguette, bachelor of science in psychology; Tranace Leonard, bachelor of science in psychology; Jonathan Rooney, bachelor of science in sport management; David Czuper, bachelor of science in sport management; Rachel McFaddan, master of business administration online; Khalid Khan, master of business administration online; Jacob Seidl, master of business administration online; Whitney Fagan, master of science in health and wellness management; Amanda Johnson, master of science in sport management online.
STURTEVANT: Kailyn Daum, bachelor of science in environmental studies; Jeremiah Bose, bachelor of science in management information systems; David Webster, master of business administration.
UNION GROVE: Emily Burrows, bachelors of arts in art; Shea Vienonen, bachelor of arts in English; Veronica Chiapete, bachelor of arts in sociology; Taylor Ramcke, bachelor of arts in theatre arts; Michael Warras, bachelor of science in business management; Morgan Edwards, bachelor of science in business management; Samuel Skott, bachelor of science in exercise science.
WATERFORD: Holly Meinke, bachelor of arts in communication; Ryan Vandehey, bachelor of arts in history; Andrew Reuter, bachelor of science in business management; Kylie Boruszewski, bachelor of science in elementary education; Chad Schulman, master of business administration online; Amanda Peterson, master of business administration online.