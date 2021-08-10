 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE GRADUATES
0 Comments
COLLEGE GRADUATES

COLLEGE GRADUATES

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — These Racine County students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh:

BURLINGTON: Adrian Dujardin, mental health care practice; Kaitlyn Jones, social work; Tayllor Tracy, human resources management.

CALEDONIA: Austin Marshall, business management.

FRANKSVILLE: Emily DeCheck, nursing.

RACINE: Norah McCauley, nursing; Andrew Mertins, radio-TV-film; Ayla Moesch, human services leadership; Katherine Prybylski, educational leadership and policy; Meredith Schell, nursing; Kyle Spieker, supply chain management; Lauryn Wiedholz, psychology.

WATERFORD: Gabrielle LePine, nursing; Mackenzie Nack, biomedical science.

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE — The following students from Racine County graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville:

BURLINGTON: Boone Bubner, industrial technology management; Ryan Glinos, industrial technology management; Quinn Mast, electrical engineering; Alyssa Wawrzyniakowski, English.

MOUNT PLEASANT: Jordan Crowe, forensic investigation; Hannah Klinkhammer, English; Alexandria Werner, business administration.

RACINE: Brandon Dobrowski, electrical engineering.

WATERFORD: Hannah Rench, elementary education; Elise Smith, associate degree.

WIND LAKE: Grace Klimek, animal science; Gino Kounelis, civil engineering; Casey Wisniewski, mechanical engineering.

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

RIVER FALLS — Caleb Uher, Caledonia, bachelor of science in agricultural engineering tech; Adivie Rika, Racine, bachelor of science in sociology; Haley Wozniak, Racine, bachelor of science in animal science; Caitlyn Caby, Waterford, bachelor of science in animal science; Gabrielle Hill, Waterford, bachelor of science in modern language and teaching English to speakers of other languages; Thomas Kinzer, Waterford, bachelor of science in animal science.

Wheaton College

WHEATON, Ill. — Jenna Jossart, Racine, bachelor of arts in business/economics, summa cum laude; Jacob Rhoads, Racine, bachelor of arts in communication: media studies.

University of Wisconsin-Parkside

SOMERS — The following students from Racine County graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside:

BURLINGTON: Cassidy Schwimmer, bachelor of arts in communication and English; Lee Szmanda, bachelor of arts in communication; Jacob Karrer, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Travis Quaid, bachelor of science in business management online; Kross Krueger, bachelor of science in computer science; Evan Campbell, bachelor of science in environmental studies; Jackson Wightman, bachelor of science in marketing; Marissa Piccolo, bachelor of science in psychology; Tristan Lind, bachelor of science in sustainable management.

CALEDONIA: Joel Proeber, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Lorenzo Rodriquez, bachelor of arts in political science; Jacob Popp, bachelor of science in management information systems.

ELMWOOD PARK: Teodoro Rojas-Bragg, bachelor of science in mathematics.

FRANKSVILLE: Katherine Hedrington, bachelor of arts in history; Wyatt Jackson, bachelor of science in accounting; Alexander Lovely, bachelor of science in applied health science; Madeline Hintz, bachelor of science in elementary education.

MOUNT PLEASANT: Krysta Bywaters, bachelor of arts in music; Caroline Greene, bachelor of arts in political science; Kathryn Haumersen, bachelor of science in accounting; Amanda Lauf, bachelor of science in applied health sciences; Jonathan Rusk, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Rawan Assad, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Tyler Smith, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Grace Wampole, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Sophia Shields, bachelor of science in business management; Meagan Borgardt, bachelor of science in business management; Ryan Dresen, bachelor of science in business management; James Terpenning, bachelor of science in business management online; Matthew Henry, bachelor of science in business management online; Hannah Carls, bachelor of science in elementary education; Summer Ruetz, bachelor of science in environmental studies; Ashley Borgardt, bachelor of science in exercise science; Joseph Johnson, bachelor of science in mathematics and psychology; Jared Mayrand, bachelor of science in molec bio and bioinformatics; Lubna Assad, bachelor of science in psychology; Justin Steward, bachelor of science in psychology; Brandon Saldivar, bachelor of science in sport management; Denise Olstinske, master of arts in applied professional studies; Amy Peters, master of science in clinical mental health counsel.

RACINE: Ashlea McCarty, associate of arts and sciences; Symphony Stevenson, bachelor of arts in communication; Kathleen Blaisdell, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Lisandra Saldivar, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Daniel Beas, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Hallie Wicknick, bachelor of arts in economics; Mitchell Wolfe, bachelor of arts in economics; Mallory Szymczak, bachelor of arts in graphic design; Alexander Beiley, bachelor of arts in graphic design; Travis Miller, bachelor of arts in graphic design; Michaela Wieties, bachelor of arts in history; Alissa Kravig, bachelor of arts in international studies and Spanish; Mackenzie Ogren, bachelor of arts in liberal studies; Chynna Chung, bachelor of arts in music; Jasmine Cottrill, bachelor of arts in political science and history; Jaipreet Chana, bachelor of arts in political science; Alyx Pedraza, bachelor of arts in political science and criminal justice; Ismael Sifuentes Villa, bachelor of arts in sociology; Jeannette Williams, bachelor of arts in sociology online; Paige Servi, bachelor of arts in sociology online; Cindy Findley, bachelor of arts in sociology online; Hailey Schowalter, bachelor of arts in theater arts; Michael Sosa, bachelor of science in accounting; Danny Bautista, bachelor of science in accounting and business management; Muhammad Musa, bachelor of science in accounting; Mariah Mendez, bachelor of science in applied health sciences; Autumn Kangas, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Alisha Lucier, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Eli Cortez, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Tracy Witherspoon, bachelor of science in business management; Tyler Vidas, bachelor of science in business management; Christopher Slater, bachelor of science in business management; Cynthia Wotapka, bachelor of science in business management; Jenna Hagar, bachelor of science in business management; Simon Aguero, bachelor of science in chemistry; Daniel Hetzel, bachelor of science in computer science; Mayra Leyva, bachelor of science in elementary education; Amanda Marcinkus, bachelor of science in elementary education; Anthony Vitek, bachelor of science in exercise science; Richard Solis, bachelor of science in management information systems; Taylor Smith, bachelor of science in marketing; Matthew Krofta, bachelor of science in marketing; Naomi Peters, bachelor of science in psychology; Haley Harbison, bachelor of science in psychology; Gwendolyn Marema, bachelor of science in psychology; Isabelle Naeve, bachelor of science in psychology; Kurrin Dorey, bachelor of science in psychology; Elizabeth Renguette, bachelor of science in psychology; Tranace Leonard, bachelor of science in psychology; Jonathan Rooney, bachelor of science in sport management; David Czuper, bachelor of science in sport management; Rachel McFaddan, master of business administration online; Khalid Khan, master of business administration online; Jacob Seidl, master of business administration online; Whitney Fagan, master of science in health and wellness management; Amanda Johnson, master of science in sport management online.

STURTEVANT: Kailyn Daum, bachelor of science in environmental studies; Jeremiah Bose, bachelor of science in management information systems; David Webster, master of business administration.

UNION GROVE: Emily Burrows, bachelors of arts in art; Shea Vienonen, bachelor of arts in English; Veronica Chiapete, bachelor of arts in sociology; Taylor Ramcke, bachelor of arts in theatre arts; Michael Warras, bachelor of science in business management; Morgan Edwards, bachelor of science in business management; Samuel Skott, bachelor of science in exercise science.

WATERFORD: Holly Meinke, bachelor of arts in communication; Ryan Vandehey, bachelor of arts in history; Andrew Reuter, bachelor of science in business management; Kylie Boruszewski, bachelor of science in elementary education; Chad Schulman, master of business administration online; Amanda Peterson, master of business administration online.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Markets
Listing

Markets

HIGHWAY 11 OUTDOOR MARKET

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News