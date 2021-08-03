COLLEGE GRADUATES

RACINE: Isabelle Anderson, bachelor of science in biology, with highest distinction; Shannon Campion, bachelor of arts in psychology; Miranda Cantu Gonzalez, bachelor of business administration in international business and marketing; Tongzhuo Chang, bachelor of science in biology; Madison Coady, bachelor of science in kinesiology; Ty Cruz, bachelor of arts in communication arts; Eric Eitel, doctor of pharmacy; Rachel French, bachelor of science in conservation biology and environmental studies; Savanna Gain, bachelor of arts in political science; Griffin Gutierrez, bachelor of arts in communication arts; Amy Hantschel, doctor of veterinary medicine; Andrew Harron, bachelor of science in computer engineering; Isabella Huizar, bachelor of science in animal sciences; Cody Jones, master of science in business: operations and technology management; Peter Kolanowski, master of public affairs; Toni Kramer, bachelor of science in geology and geophysics; Daniel Latyshev, bachelor of science in biochemistry, with comprehensive honors and distinction; Timothy Lehrer, master of social work; Max Letsch, bachelor of business administration in finance, investment and banking; Milan Markovic, bachelor of science neurobiology and psychology; Jenna McReynolds, bachelor of science in community and nonprofit leadership; Jacob Mueller, bachelor of science in economics; Collin Nguyen, bachelor of science in biology; Sofia Nikolic, bachelor of arts in liberal arts, political science, with honors and distinction; Michael Pucci, bachelor of business administration in real estate and urban land economics; Jordyn Radtke, bachelor of arts in history and political science; Harshitha Rangasamy, bachelor of business administration in marketing and operations and technology management and supply chain management; Theresa Schinkowitch, bachelor of science in human development and family studies; Quinten Scott, master of science in business; supply chain management; Geneva Swager, bachelor of arts in philosophy and psychology; Ashley Tate, bachelor of science in athletic training, with distinction; Sara Wagers, bachelor of science in biomedical engineering; Rachel Weisenbeck, bachelor of science in biology.