COLLEGE GRADUATES

Clarke University
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Caley Vogt, Burlington, bachelor of arts in secondary education and mathematics, cum laude; Samantha Moehle, Waterford, bachelor of arts in business administration.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE — These Racine County students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire:
BURLINGTON: Bryce Hocking, bachelor of business administration in business finance; Alyssa Nowicki, bachelor of arts in psychology; Megan Wallace, bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders.
FRANKSVILLE: Jake Knuth, bachelor of business administration in business finance.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Ryan Blasiak, master of business administration in business administration.
RACINE: Sean Ball, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Mitchel Orlovsky, master of arts in history.
UNION GROVE: Hannah Bryson, bachelor of arts in English; Alyssa Hughes, bachelor of science in chemistry with business emphasis.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
MADISON — The following students from Racine County graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison:
BURLINGTON: Corinne Aydelotte, bachelor of science in nursing, with distinction; Savannah Donegan, bachelor of arts in economics and international studies, with distinction; Julianna Ellerbrock, bachelor of arts in international studies and political science; Claudia Fox, bachelor of business administration in business: accounting and business: marketing; Andrew Hake, bachelor of science in nursing; Sam Jagodzinski, master of science in business: real estate and urban land economics; Emily Johnson, bachelor of science in life sciences communication; Ryan Karich, bachelor of science in economics; Maryclaire Kocha, bachelor of science in psychology; Allyson Konz, bachelor of arts in journalism; Natalie Mccourt, bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences; Reid Moen, bachelor of business administration in actuarial science and risk management and insurance; Jessica Noble, bachelor of science in dairy science; Alexandra Peschman, bachelor of science in conservation biology; Faith Peyron, bachelor of science in Spanish; Daniel Rummler, bachelor of business administration in actuarial science finance, investment and banking, and risk management and insurance; Mason Schilling, bachelor of science in biomedical engineering; Ellen Weber, master of science in communication sciences and disorders.
CALEDONIA: Tyler Beyer, bachelor of arts in communication arts; Eury Kim, bachelor of fine arts in art; Elizandra Sandoval, bachelor of science in human development and family studies.
FRANKSVILLE: Katie Baker, bachelor of arts in journalism; Aaron Campbell, bachelor of business administration in actuarial science and finance, investment and banking; Collin Doerflinger, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Jacob Genal, bachelor of business administration in management and human resources and marketing; Luke Kastenson, bachelor of science in dairy science; Erin Long, bachelor of social work, CSWE accredited; Emma Mortensen, bachelor of science in human development and family studies, with highest distinction.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Steven Becker, bachelor of science in statistics; Margaret Beth, bachelor of science in biology; Hannah Buhler, bachelor of science in human development and family studies; Laura Cardenas, bachelor of arts in international studies and political science; Mckenzie Daanen, bachelor of science in genetics and genomics, with honors and highest distinction; Isaiah Dennee, bachelor of arts in economics; Jacob Durbin, bachelor of business administration in marketing; Abram Fabela, bachelor of science in personal finance; Leon’Quel Jackson, bachelor of science in biochemistry; Elaina Keiser, master of social work; Joseph Kis, bachelor of arts in economics; Deirdra Lambright, bachelor of business administration in management and human resources; Kealy Marnell, bachelor of science in neurobiology and psychology; Peter Monti, bachelor of science in economics; Max Nummela, bachelor of arts in statistics; Juan Perez Carafa, bachelor of arts and economics; Mitchell Rybarik, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Amber Schmaling, bachelor of business administration in international business and operations and technology management; Olivia Scumaci, bachelor of science in consumer behavior and marketplace studies, with distinction; Abigail Smith, bachelor of arts in journalism; Joseph Tate, bachelor of science in athletic training.
RACINE: Isabelle Anderson, bachelor of science in biology, with highest distinction; Shannon Campion, bachelor of arts in psychology; Miranda Cantu Gonzalez, bachelor of business administration in international business and marketing; Tongzhuo Chang, bachelor of science in biology; Madison Coady, bachelor of science in kinesiology; Ty Cruz, bachelor of arts in communication arts; Eric Eitel, doctor of pharmacy; Rachel French, bachelor of science in conservation biology and environmental studies; Savanna Gain, bachelor of arts in political science; Griffin Gutierrez, bachelor of arts in communication arts; Amy Hantschel, doctor of veterinary medicine; Andrew Harron, bachelor of science in computer engineering; Isabella Huizar, bachelor of science in animal sciences; Cody Jones, master of science in business: operations and technology management; Peter Kolanowski, master of public affairs; Toni Kramer, bachelor of science in geology and geophysics; Daniel Latyshev, bachelor of science in biochemistry, with comprehensive honors and distinction; Timothy Lehrer, master of social work; Max Letsch, bachelor of business administration in finance, investment and banking; Milan Markovic, bachelor of science neurobiology and psychology; Jenna McReynolds, bachelor of science in community and nonprofit leadership; Jacob Mueller, bachelor of science in economics; Collin Nguyen, bachelor of science in biology; Sofia Nikolic, bachelor of arts in liberal arts, political science, with honors and distinction; Michael Pucci, bachelor of business administration in real estate and urban land economics; Jordyn Radtke, bachelor of arts in history and political science; Harshitha Rangasamy, bachelor of business administration in marketing and operations and technology management and supply chain management; Theresa Schinkowitch, bachelor of science in human development and family studies; Quinten Scott, master of science in business; supply chain management; Geneva Swager, bachelor of arts in philosophy and psychology; Ashley Tate, bachelor of science in athletic training, with distinction; Sara Wagers, bachelor of science in biomedical engineering; Rachel Weisenbeck, bachelor of science in biology.
STURTEVANT: Kaitlyn Koterbski, bachelor of science in personal finance; Brooke Strain, bachelor of arts in communication arts.
UNION GROVE: Megan Lauber, master of science in dairy science; Aaron Rueber, bachelor of arts in economics.
WATERFORD: Ruby Bilda, bachelor of science in consumer behavior and marketplace studies; Gabrielle Bruns, bachelor of arts in journalism; Nolan Degreef, bachelor of business administration in actuarial science, finance, investment and banking and risk management and insurance, with distinction; Abigail Fehler, bachelor of arts in economics; Kristen Foley, bachelor of arts in journalism, with distinction; Lauren Henning, bachelor of arts in journalism, with comprehensive honors; Sarah Heyer, bachelor of science in nursing; Nathaniel Jendusa, bachelor of arts in economics; Kourtney Peterson, bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences; Matthew Plantz, bachelor of business administration in finance, investment and banking; Tori Pope, bachelor of science in liberal arts and neurobiology, with honors; Hayley Severson, doctor of medicine, master of public health.
WIND LAKE: Tanner Bart, bachelor of science in computer sciences and economics; Cassie Barwick, bachelor of science in human development and family studies; Taylor Cesarz, doctor of medicine; Ben Steck, bachelor of science in astronomy and physics.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
WHITEWATER — The following students from Racine County graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater:
BURLINGTON: Korrine Covalt, master of science in special education; Chase Craig, bachelor of business administration in finance; Katie Daujotas, bachelor of science in social work, magna cum laude; Robert Ebbers, bachelor of business administration in finance, cum laude; Samantha Edmonds, bachelor of business administration in finance; Nicole Farmer, master of science in special education; Rachel Hassmann, bachelor of arts in journalism, summa cum laude; Alexia Kach, bachelor of science in education in French, magna cum laude; Mitchell Klug, bachelor of business administration in marketing; Abby Kolczaski, bachelor of science in psychology, magna cum laude; Gillian Letkewicz, bachelor of science in psychology; Amy O’Brien, bachelor of science in special education; Alijah Peper, bachelor of arts in media arts and game development; Lindsey Roth, bachelor of science in elementary education; Olivia Sobbe, bachelor of science in education in physical education; Hannah Uhen, bachelor of science in elementary education.
FRANKSVILLE: Michael Brown, bachelor of business administration in accounting, magna cum laude; Stephanie Clausing, bachelor of business administration in accounting, magna cum laude; Lauren Gresk, bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders, magna cum laude; Marcus Grimm, bachelor of science in occupational safety.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Mahogany Gayle, sum laude, bachelor of arts in social work; Adriana Green, cum laude, bachelor of science in psychology; Danny Gronholm, bachelor of science in chemistry; Michael Haase, bachelor of business administration in finance, cum laude; Grace Lefeber, bachelor of science in biology, magna cum laude.
RACINE: Thomas Brehm, bachelor of business administration in marketing; Dwayne Ford, bachelor of science in physical education; Michaela Kennedy, bachelor of science in elementary education; Stacey Malacara, master of science in special education; Matt Nelson, bachelor of business administration in marketing; Dipal Patel, bachelor of business administration in information technology, summa cum laude; Kevin Peralta, bachelor of business administration in economics, magna cum laude; Samantha Pinchard, bachelor of science in education in theater; Matt Sisak, bachelor of arts in journalism; Danielle Vincent, bachelor of science in physical education, magna cum laude; Matthew Welch, bachelor of arts in communication.
STURTEVANT: Robbie Milder, bachelor of science in sociology.
UNION GROVE: Leah Blasczyk, bachelor of science in media arts and game development, summa cum laude.
WATERFORD: Morgan Barber, education specialist in school psychology; Kayla Brandenburg, bachelor of arts in social work, magna cum laude; Avery Corey-Dickinson, bachelor of business administration in finance; Kiefer Elliott, bachelor of science in political science; Mackenzie Fry, bachelor of science in biology, magna cum laude; Tina Greenholt, master of business administration in business administration; Jake Malak, bachelor of business administration in finance; Jenna Ritzman, bachelor of science in biology, magna cum laude; Savannah Schmidt, bachelor of science in elementary education, summa cum laude; Ben Schroeder, bachelor of business administration in finance, magna cum laude,; Kimberly Schwartz, bachelor of business administration in human resource management; Jack Warshauer, bachelor of business administration in finance, cum laude.