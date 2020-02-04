College Graduates for Feb. 4

MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY

MILWAUKEE — The following students have graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee; 418 undergraduate and graduate students received their diplomas last semester.

Franksville: Zahra Khan, bachelor of arts, Criminology and Law Studies

Racine: Timothy Bobeck, bachelor of science, electrical engineering

Sturtevant: Kevin Zimmerman, doctor of philosophy, biomedical engineering

Wind Lake: Luka Prpa, bachelor of science, biomedical sciences

NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

DeKALB, Ill. — More than 1,300 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in December. Included among the graduates was Kevin Wetherbee of Mount Pleasant, who earned a bachelor of science in nursing.

PENSACOLA CHRISTIAN COLLEGE

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Britan Smith, of East Troy, graduated with a bachelor of ccience degree from Pensacola Christian College. These graduates will be recognized at PCC’s 45th commencement ceremony on May 8.

