College Graduates for Feb. 11

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
IOWA CITY, Iowa — In December, more than 1,800 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students participated in graduation ceremonies. Local students included: Bethany Gaertig of Racine, bachelor of science in nursing; Benjamin Gravunder of Mount Pleasant, bachelor of science in engineering; Benjamin Rossman of Union Grove, bachelor of science with a major in sport and recreation management; Haley Smith of Racine, bachelor of arts with a major in psychology.
UW-PLATTEVILLE
PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville celebrated its 203rd commencement ceremonies December 14, 2019 in Williams Fieldhouse Students from the area who earned degrees include:
Burlington: John McRae, industrial technology management; Jason Schielke, health and human performance; Gregory Vogt, mechanical engineering
Union Grove: Julie Zeller, business administration
Waterford: Matthew Little, electrical engineering; Jacob Murphy, criminal justice
Wind Lake: Brett Boziel, mechanical engineering
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-STEVENS POINT
STEVENS POINT — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on more than 500 graduates during the university’s winter commencement ceremonies on Dec. 14, 2019. The graduate list included the following local students:
Burlington: Shane Mcnealy, bachelor of science, philosophy-religious studies
Racine: Rebeca Bravo, bachelor of science, wildlife ecology and management; Emily Nurmi, bachelor of science, fish and water resources-hydrology; Monae Taylor, bachelor of science, wildlife ecology and management, biology
You have free articles remaining.
Waterford: Heather Fillafer, bachelor of science, wildlife ecology and management
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-STOUT
MENOMONIE — The following students from the area graduated in December 2019 from UW-Stout: Raphael Moore, BS in business administration; and Alan Niesen, BS in management.
WESTERN TECHNICAL COLLEGE
LA CROSSE — Noah Clark, of Racine, graduated from Western Technical College in the criminal justice program. Clark is one of 335 graduates to receive an associate’s degree or technical diploma in the 2019 fall term.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
MILWAUKEE — The following students graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran College on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019:
Grant Beck, of Union Grove, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration.
Zachary Brug, of Sturtevant, graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration.
Alissa Dubiak, of Franksville, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in communication.
Madison Elrod, of Racine, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in human social services.
Claire Eschenbauch, of Kansasville, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in English.
Hannah Weide, of Waterford, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education and special education. Hannah is an alumnus of Wisconsin Lutheran High School.
James Witkofski, of Racine, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in mathematics. James is an alumnus of Union Grove High School.