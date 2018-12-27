Game ball
Jonathan Taylor: That’s five 200-yard performances in 13 games this season for Taylor, who seemingly continues to surpass records every time he takes the field. He finished with 205 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries against Miami.
Thumbs up
Takeaways: The Badgers produced five takeaways Thursday after recording just 20 in their first 12 games. Those turnovers led to 21 points for UW.
Thumbs down
Miami quarterbacks: Malik Rosier has struggled through a difficult season, and things didn’t get any better Thursday. He completed 5-of-12 passes for 46 yards and three interceptions before being pulled in the third quarter. Freshman N’Kosi Perry didn’t fare any better, completing 1-of-5 passes for 2 yards and an interception.
By the numbers
12 — 100-yard games for Taylor this season, tying Melvin Gordon (2014) for the most by a Badgers player in a single season.
10 — career interceptions for UW inside linebacker T.J. Edwards, more than any linebacker in program history.
32 — point margin of victory for the Badgers on Thursday, their largest over a Power Five team away from home since a 37-0 win at Rutgers on Nov. 1, 2014.
You have free articles remaining.
News
Daniel Jones threw for 423 yards and five touchdowns, T.J. Rahming caught 12 passes for 240 yards and two scores, and Duke blew past Temple 56-27 in the Independence Bowl at Shreveport, La.
Duke (8-5) snapped a two-game losing streak by putting on an offensive show. The Blue Devils scored touchdowns on seven straight drives, flipping a 27-14 deficit in the second quarter to a 56-27 lead by midway through the fourth.
Jones’ five touchdown passes and 423 yards passing both set Independence Bowl records. So did Duke’s 56 points.
Coach David Cutcliffe won his fourth Independence Bowl. He led Ole Miss to victories in Shreveport in 1998, 1999 and 2002 and is already enshrined in the bowl’s Hall of Honor.
Temple (8-5) lost for just the second time in its past eight games.
Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence will not play against No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl after the NCAA confirmed a suspension for a failed test for performance-enhancing drugs, possibly ending the talented junior’s college career.
Lawrence is one of three Clemson players who tested positive for ostarine, a substance used to treat osteoporosis that can act like an anabolic steroid. The usual NCAA suspension for a failed PED test is one calendar year.
Earlier Thursday, Lawrence participated in No. 2 Clemson’s College Football Playoff media day session at AT&T Stadium and said he has no idea what may have led to the failed test. Lawrence was holding out hope additional testing by the NCAA would lead to the suspension being lifted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.