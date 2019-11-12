Club Calendar for Week of Nov. 17

Referrals in Racine: A group of professional business people dedicated to providing a business referral network in the Racine area, 7-8:15 a.m., The Meadows Family Restaurant, 10615 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia (Franksville area). For more information, call Nick Christensen at 262-320-7359.

River Bend Carving Club: Open to people interested in woodcarving, 7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia. Classes for beginners ages 10 and older are held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month. For drop-in or more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515 or Ron Wickman at 262-886-3779.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1391 Ladies Auxiliary: 7-8 p.m., Veterans Center, 820 Main St. For more information, call Crystal Orttel at 262-634-1149.

FRIDAY

Rotary Club of Racine Founders: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.