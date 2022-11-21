 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASSES, WORKSHOPS

AURORA OFFERS CLASSES

BURLINGTON — Aurora Health Care is offering these classes via Zoom, unless otherwise listed:

  • "Infant CPR & Safety," 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 or Dec. 28. Free.
  • "Wisconsin Parkinson Association Movement and Music Exercise Class," 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 1-29, at Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway.
  • "Preparing for Labor and Birth," 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 7 and 14, or Jan. 11-12. Fee: $35.
  • “Breastfeeding Basics,” 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Fee: $15.
  • "Babysitting Basics," 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Fee: $10.
  • "Bringing Baby Home," 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Fee: $10.
  • "Healthy Living with Chronic Pain," 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 10-Feb. 14, via phone conference. Fee: $10.

To register, call 800-499-5736 or go to aurora.org/events.

