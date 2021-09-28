CLASSES, WORKSHOPS

BALLROOM DANCE CLASSES
KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center is offering ballroom dance classes.
"Beginner Ballroom Dance Class" is offered from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 5-26. Couples will be taught basic steps including the waltz, foxtrot, tango, salsa, cha-cha, rumba and other classic styles.
"Enhanced Ballroom Dance Class" is offered from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 7-28. Advanced couples returning to classes will learn more advanced techniques and get reacquainted with the movements.
Classes are held in the Kemper Center’s Simmons Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave. The cost is $75 per couple. Single dancers and all ages are welcome. For more information or to register, go to kempercenter.com or call 262-653-0481.
POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS
KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center is accepting applications for its next "Powerful Tools for Caregivers course" to be conducted online. Sessions will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 17.
The series designed by Stanford University is intended to teach skills for how to take care of one’s self while caring for a loved one. The program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
To participate, caregivers must have internet access and access to a computer, iPad or other tablet. They will receive a brief phone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the Zoom video conference program.
Registration is required by Oct. 11. Call 262-605-6646 or click the red registration button at http://adrc.kenoshacounty.org.