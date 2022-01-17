CLASS REUNIONS

RACINE — The Park High School Class of 1972 will hold a 50th class reunion on Saturday, July 2, at The Branch, 1501 Washington Ave. Classmates can email their contact information to parkpanthers72@gmail.com or call Tommy Patrick at 262-632-9919.

KENOSHA — The Tremper High School Class of 1972 will hold a 50th reunion Saturday, Aug. 20, at Kenosha Country Club, 500 13th Ave. The deadline to register is July 20. Classmates who would like a reservation form should email their name and email address to peady@wi.rr.com. On Facebook, classmates can like Tremper 1972 Class.