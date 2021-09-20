CLASS REUNIONS

Horlick High School Class of 1961
The Horlick High School Class of 1961 has postponed all 60th class reunion activities which were scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 24-26. Concerns about the increasing cases of COVID-19, the more contagious Delta variant, and the difficulty of spending quality time with old friends under social distancing guidelines led to the decision to reschedule the reunion for the fall of 2022.
Questions may be directed to jwamundsen@aol.com or call 262-930-6571. The class website is horlickhigh61.com.
Park High School Class of 1972
RACINE — The Park High School Class of 1972 will hold a 50th class reunion on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at The Branch, 1501 Washington Ave. Classmates can email their contact information to parkpanthers72@gmail.com or call Tommy Patrick at 262-632-9919.