CLASS REUNIONS

Park High School Class of 1975
RACINE — The Park High School Class of 1975 will hold a reunion on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Cocktails and registration begin at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m.
A meet and mingle will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Blue Badger Bar and Grill, 717 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville (Highway 20 and I-94).
A tour of Park High School will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14.
Tickets cost $30 each or $60 per couple. Classmates who have not received an invitation should contact Janet (Nutt) Larsen via email at Janu247@hotmail.com or write to her at: Janet Larsen, 75 Oden Drive, Springville, TN 38256. Or, contact Mark Buhler via email at mbuhler@wi.rr.com.
Park High School Class of 1971
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Park High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50-year reunion on Saturday, July 17, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road.
A meet and mingle begins at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and music and socializing. Reservations are requested by June 14 by calling Candee Schick at 262-497-2210 or send email to klangepark71@gmail.com.
Case High School Class of 1970
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Case High School Class of 1970 will hold a 50th reunion Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6-7. The reunion was originally scheduled for August 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Events begin with a meet and greet with appetizers and beverages at 5 p.m. Friday at The Maple Table on Monument Square, 520 Main St. Music on Monument Square plays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. to start off the evening.
On Saturday, alumni can take a tour of Case High School.
The big event will be held from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. It features a banquet, program and music.
The cost is $60 per person. Register on the class website, case70.com, or mail check payable to Case Class of 1970 to Denise Anastasio, 6145 Potomac Place, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406. For more information, email denise.anastasio@gmail.com or call 262-498-2298. The deadline is July 23.