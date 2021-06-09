CLASS REUNIONS

Park High School Class of 1975

RACINE — The Park High School Class of 1975 will hold a reunion on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Cocktails and registration begin at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m.

A meet and mingle will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Blue Badger Bar and Grill, 717 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville (Highway 20 and I-94).

A tour of Park High School will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14.

Tickets cost $30 each or $60 per couple. Classmates who have not received an invitation should contact Janet (Nutt) Larsen via email at Janu247@hotmail.com or write to her at: Janet Larsen, 75 Oden Drive, Springville, TN 38256. Or, contact Mark Buhler via email at mbuhler@wi.rr.com.

Park High School Class of 1971

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Park High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50-year reunion on Saturday, July 17, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road.

A meet and mingle begins at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and music and socializing. Reservations are requested by June 14 by calling Candee Schick at 262-497-2210 or send email to klangepark71@gmail.com.