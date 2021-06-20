CLASS REUNIONS

Park High School Class of 1970

The Park High School Class of 1970 will hold a reunion on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Cocktails and registration begin at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m., followed by dancing.

A meet and mingle will be held anytime after 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Blue Badger Bar and Grill, 717 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville (Highway 20 and I-94).

A tour of Park High School will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14. Meet at the front entrance.

Tickets cost $30 each or $60 per couple. Classmates who have not received an invitation should contact Janet (Nutt) Larson, 262-939-1602, Janu247@hotmail.com, or Mark Buhler, 262-632-8238 (leave message), mbuhler@wi.rr.com.

