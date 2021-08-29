CLASS REUNION

Horlick High School Class of 1961

The Horlick High School Class of 1961 will hold a 60-year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant.

Registration and cash bar is from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. Entrée choices are filet mignon with mushroom caps, grilled salmon with teriyaki glaze, chicken parmesan or a vegetarian plate. Cost is $50 per person or $95 per couple, and includes a reunion booklet and “The Voice of Elvis” musical entertainment by John Van Thiel.

There will be an informal ice breaker at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the “party barn” of classmate Marty Defatte. Snacks, veggie trays, pizza, beverages, kringle and ice cream bars will be served.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, there will be a yellow school bus tour of Racine from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The bus will load at 10:45 a.m. in the parking lot across from Horlick High School on Rapids Drive. Tour guide will be Racine Historian Jim Mercier. The cost is $5.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, there will be a brunch at 9:30 a.m. at The Maple Table on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. There will be five entrée choices. Reservations for all events need to be made through the reunion committee.

Classmates unable to attend may order a reunion booklet with updates on all classmates for $10. Registration and payment should be mailed to Judy (Wilda) Amundsen at 24033 Oakwood Lane, Kansasville, WI 53139. Questions may be directed to jwamundsen@aol.com or call 262-930-6571. The class website is horlickhigh61.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0