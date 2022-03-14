Case High School Class of 1972

RACINE — The Case High School Class of 1972 has organized two events to celebrate its 50th anniversary:

Friday, July 22, meet and greet featuring an informal and unstructured wine tasting, craft beers and open cash bar in the Uncorkt second floor banquet room, 240 Main St. Register at https://square.link/u/pz4NlXzc.

Saturday July 23, dinner and dancing at Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway. Featuring a buffet dinner, DJ and a cash bar. Register at https://square.link/u/AO7gj3L3.

The registration deadline for both events is March 30.

Send class reunion information to Loreen Mohr via email at Lmohr@journaltimes.com.

