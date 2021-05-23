 Skip to main content
CLASS REUNION
Horlick High School Class of 1960

RACINE — The Horlick High School Class of 1960 has scheduled events for a 61st reunion Thursday through Saturday, July 1-3. The actual 60th reunion had to be postponed.

An ice breaker will be held at 6 p.m. July 1 at the Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St. Classmates will gather July 2 for the First Friday celebration. The reunion on July 3 begins at 3:30 p.m. at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, for cocktails, dinner and dancing to DJ Charlie Petrach.

For more information or to make reservations, contact Pat Smerda Jensen at 262-681-1466.

