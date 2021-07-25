 Skip to main content
CLASS REUNION
Union Grove High School Class of 1966

UNION GROVE — The Union Grove High School Class of 1966 will hold its 55th class reunion at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the home of Sherry (Vyvyan) Gruhn. Classmates should bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages will be served. To make a reservation, call Gruhn at 262-498-4362 or Jean (Grise) Mueller at 262-989-3840. 

A meet and greet will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Old Settler’s Bowling Center, 1500 15th Ave. All classes are invited to come for a night of reminiscing and fellowship.

