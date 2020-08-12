Charles McDonald: Spring football is an unreasonable ask of football players

The truth is, we don’t know the correct amount of time that a person needs to recover from a football game. There’s been an arbitrary mark of one week between football games and roughly seven months between the end of one season and the start of another.

Compressing another season into the time frame of the normal offseason likely isn’t an experiment worth exploring, especially as the push for a college football players’ association gains momentum. If football is such a valuable entity that the season can’t be canceled and instead must be postponed to the point that unpaid college football players will be asked to play two entire football seasons in 2021, then the argument for allowing those players to have a slice of revenues only grows stronger.

If the NCAA is unwilling to budge on some of the financial demands of players, why should potential high draft picks play in a spring league? Highly touted NFL draft prospects probably won’t play spring football anyways, but that decision is only made easier if they aren’t being paid by their respective schools.