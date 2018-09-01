Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Dancer-actress Marge Champion is 99. Singer Jimmy Clanton is 80. Sportscaster Terry Bradshaw is 70. Actor Mark Harmon is 67. Actress Linda Purl is 63. Actor Keanu Reeves is 54. Actress Salma Hayek is 52. Comedian Katt Williams is 45. Actor Michael Lombardi is 44. DJ-music producer Zedd is 29.

