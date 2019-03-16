Country singer Charley Pride is 85. Singer Irene Cara is 60. TV personality Mike Rowe is 57. Singer-actress Vanessa Williams is 56. Guitarist Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains is 53. Rapper-actress Queen Latifah is 49. Actress Sutton Foster ("Bunheads") is 44. Singer Adam Levine of Maroon 5 is 40. Actor Adam Pally is 37. Actress Julia Goldani Telles ("Bunheads") is 24. Actor Blake Garrett Rosenthal ("Mom") is 15.
