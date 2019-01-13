Actress Holland Taylor is 76. Actor Carl Weathers is 71. Rapper Slick Rick is 54. Actress Emily Watson is 52. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 51. Actor Jason Bateman is 50. Musician Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters is 50. Singer-guitarist Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon is 37. Actor Zach Gilford ("The Family," ''Friday Night Lights") is 37. Singer-actor Grant Gustin ("The Flash") is 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.