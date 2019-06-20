{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — Candidates for graduation at Catholic Central High School are: Jack Clifford, AnnaBelle Coletti, Rachel Czerwinski, George DeSmidt, Cade Dirksmeyer, Grace Fiorillo, Brittany Flores, Taylor Gluchman, Marjorie Hayes, Douglas Januszewski, Jillian Kellen, Elizabeth KIein, Emma Klein, Eden Kopac, Caleb Kresken, Krista Krien, Burgen Krueger, Payton Meinholz, Elaine Nevin, Ashley Novasic, Simon Pedone, McKenzie Plale, Anthony Ricci, Luke Sassano, Erin Schwenn, Tyler Shaw, Grace Spiegelhoff, Todd Suchomel, Miriam Ward and Tristan Welka.

