CATHOLIC CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES

BURLINGTON — Candidates for graduation at Catholic Central High School in 2020 are:

Nicholas Aldrich, William Biondi, Megan Clifford, Christian Cox, Isabelle Craig, David Doerflinger, Kathleen Goethal, Samuel Henderson, John Huffman, James Keeker, Kendra Koehnke, Yasbeth Lagunas, Conall Lynch, Matthew McDonald, Rhiannon Melton, Chas Miles, Wyatt Minnich, Sarah Naber, Paul Nevin, Finnian O’Brien, Christina Paleka, Isabelle Phillips, Brandon Pum, Bennett Robson, Mia Sassano, Claire Schilz, Benjamin Schultz, Ricky Sheehan, Abigail Sheehan, Tyler Swanson, Benjamin Tweet, Emme Weis and Bennett Wright,

