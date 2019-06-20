{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Racine County candidates for graduation in the winter 2018 and spring 2019 semesters from Carthage College are: Alyssa Arzikovic, Meghan Ashmus, Adam Bradshaw, Katie Buckley, Kevin Cluka, Eduardo Davalos, Emma Dresen, Dennis Fisher, Paisley ForsterSaunders, Joshua Howard, Jamie Jensen, Charles Julius, Tarail King, Bradford Leipold, Alexandra Lutkus, Catherine Mateljan, Christine McFarlane, Michael Modesti, Ryan Parks, Jeroen Pham, Dane Rasmussen, Courtney Schemming, Carrie Simpson, Mariah Starr, Jake Sutter, Brianny Tenuta, Jeremy Topczewski, Christina Torres, Timothy Underwood, Joshua Verwey, Thomas Weir and Hope Wesley-Early.

