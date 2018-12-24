Try 1 month for 99¢

MONDAY, DECEMBER 31

TUESDAY, JANUARY 1

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 2

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 3

Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Case; Kenosha Tremper at Park; Union Grove at Elkhorn; Wilmot at Waterford.

Boys swimming (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Horlick, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Park, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments