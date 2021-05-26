BURLINGTON — The Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band has set a tentative schedule for free summer concerts at Echo Lake Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave.

Concerts will be held at 7 p.m. Fridays, June 25-July 30. The band will also perform in the Waterford 4th of July Parade.

The repertoire is varied and includes marches, pop, rock, show tunes, classical, jazz and swing music. Its members range in age from high school students through retirees.

Park benches are provided for seating or people may bring their own lawn chair or blanket. People are invited to come early and bring a picnic basket.

The Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band receives funding from the Kiwanis Club, the City of Burlington and from private donations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0