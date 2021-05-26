BURLINGTON — The Burlington Jamboree, a new event to replace ChocolateFest, is scheduled to be held Friday through Monday, May 28-31 (Memorial Day weekend) at Burlington Festival Park, 681 Maryland Ave.

Several of the same people who coordinated ChocolateFest are working behind the scenes to produce the Burlington Jamboree. Organizers want to give the people an opportunity to get out and enjoy a fun family event. As a longtime advocate of the former festival Jim Wanasek used to say, "We do this for the kids!"

The event will feature dozens of carnival rides, games and food. Ride wristbands will be available for $30 each day on the grounds. People can save $5 and purchase a voucher in advance through May 27 at Adrian's Custard and the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce (cash only). For the real ride enthusiast, a Mega Ride wristband is available for $55 for the whole weekend and can be purchase on site.

A 5K/10K Walk Run will be held Sunday at Riverside Park. To register, go to chocoholic.5k.run.

The Burlington Lions Club will host the beer tent with live music. The lineup: