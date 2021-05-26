BRISTOL — The 33rd annual Bristol Renaissance Faire will be open rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, July 10 through Sept. 5, and Monday, Sept. 6. The grounds are located at 12550 120th Ave. just west of Interstate 94's Russell Road. Face masks will be required when not eating or drinking.

This summer’s faire promises the same perennially popular compliment of 16th Century merriment, music, food and games.

Craft brews, ciders, cocktails, teas and other beverages complement one of the dozens of items offered throughout the shire including vegetarian and gluten-free options and, of course, the iconic turkey leg.

Kids' Kingdom provides a welcome respite for families to escape the bustle of the main lanes and enjoy a fantasy world specially designed for little hands and curious minds.

The 16 entertainment stages feature nonstop music, feats of daring stunts and an eclectic assortment of comedic performers who invite their audiences to become part of the act.