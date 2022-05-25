CALEDONIA — The Brewtown Cruisers Mercury Car Club Show, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 Five Mile Road. Awards will be given at 3 p.m.

Held in conjunction with the Caledonia Historical Society, the free event will include barbecue style food for sale, a DJ spinning 50s and 60s music, a bake sale and docent tours of the historic buildings in the Caledonia Historical Village.

Donations to the Caledonia Historical Society will be requested for visitor parking.

