Actor Christopher Lloyd is 80. Actor Derek Jacobi is 80. Actor Tony Roberts is 79. Actress Catherine Deneuve is 75. Actor Luis Guzman is 62. Actor Bob Odenkirk is 56. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 51. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 50. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 50. Director Spike Jonze is 49. Rapper Tracey Lee is 48. Actress Saffron Burrows is 46. Actress Carmen Ejogo ("Selma") is 45. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson ("Modern Family") is 43. Drummer Zac Hanson of Hanson is 33. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki is 28.

