Movie director Bob Rafelson is 86. Actor Anthony Daniels is 73. Actress Christine Ebersole is 66. Actor William Petersen is 66. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 64. Country singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 61. Actor Kim Coates is 61. Actor William Baldwin is 56. Actor Tituss Burgess is 40. Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is 40. Comedian-actor Jordan Peele is 40. Actor Brendan Sexton III is 39. Singer Charlotte Church is 33. Actress Ashley Greene is 32. Actress Ellen Page is 32. Actor Corbin Bleu is 30. Actress Hayley Orrantia is 25. Actress Sophie Turner is 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.