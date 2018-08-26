Musician Daryl Dragon of the Captain and Tennille is 76. Actress Tuesday Weld is 75. Actor Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman) is 66. Actress Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 49. Actress Sarah Chalke is 42. Rapper Mase is 41. Actor Aaron Paul is 39. Actor Patrick J. Adams (“Suits”) is 37. Actress Alexa PenaVega (“Spy Kids”) is 30. Actor Ellar Coltrane (“Boyhood”) is 24. Actress Savannah Paige Rae (“Parenthood”) is 15.
Birthdays
