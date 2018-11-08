Actor Charlie Robinson is 73. Movie director Bille August is 70. Actor Robert David Hall is 70. Actor Lou Ferrigno is 67. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is 66. Actress Ion Overman is 49. Rapper Pepa (Salt-N-Pepa) is 49. Rapper Scarface (Geto Boys) is 48. Blues singer Susan Tedeschi is 48. Actor Jason Antoon is 47. Actor Eric Dane is 46. Singer Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) is 45. Country musician Barry Knox (Parmalee) is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 40. Country singer Corey Smith is 39. Country singer Chris Lane is 34. Actress Emily Tyra is 31. Actress Nikki Blonsky is 30. Actress-model Analeigh Tipton is 30.
