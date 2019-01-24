Singer-songwriter Ray Stevens is 80. Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond is 78. Singer Aaron Neville is 78. Actor Michael Ontkean is 73. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 68. Bandleader-musician Jools Holland is 61. Actress Nastassja Kinski is 58. Olympic gold medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton is 51. Actor Matthew Lillard is 49. Actress Merrilee McCommas is 48. Actor Ed Helms is 45. Actor Mark Hildreth is 41. Actress Christina Moses is 41. Actress Tatyana Ali is 40. Actress Carrie Coon is 38. Actor Daveed Diggs is 37. Actor Justin Baldoni is 35. Actress Mischa Barton is 33.
Birthdays
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.