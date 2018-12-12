Try 1 month for 99¢

Actor-comedian Dick Van Dyke is 93. Actor Christopher Plummer is 89. Singer John Davidson is 77. Singer Ted Nugent is 70.Country singer-musician Randy Owen is 69. Actress Wendie Malick is 68. Country singer John Anderson is 64. Singer-songwriter Steve Forbert is 64. Singer-actor Morris Day is 62. Actor Steve Buscemi is 61. Actress-reality TV star NeNe Leakes is 52. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 51. Actor Bart Johnson is 48. Actor Jeffrey Pierce is 47. TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos is 44. Actor James Kyson Lee is 43. Actress Kimee Balmilero (TV: “Hawaii Five-0”) is 39. Rock singer Amy Lee (Evanescence) is 37. Actor Michael Socha is 31. Actor Marcel Spears (TV: “The Mayor”) is 30. Singer Taylor Swift is 29. Actress Maisy Stella is 15.

