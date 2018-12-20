{{featured_button_text}}

KISS drummer Peter Criss is 73. Producer Dick Wolf (“Law & Order”) is 72. Rock musician Alan Parsons is 70. Actress Jenny Agutter is 66. Actor Michael Badalucco is 64. Actress Blanche Baker is 62. Rock singer Billy Bragg is 61. Actor Joel Gretsch is 55. Country singer Kris Tyler is 54. Rock singer Chris Robinson is 52. Actress Nicole deBoer is 48. Movie director Todd Phillips is 48. Singer David Cook (“American Idol”) is 36. Actor Jonah Hill is 35. Actor Bob Morley is 34. Singer JoJo is 28. Actor Colin Woodell is 27.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments