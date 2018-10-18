Actress Dawn Wells is 80. Actress Pam Dawber is 68. Author Terry McMillan is 67. Writer-producer Chuck Lorre is 66. International Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova is 62. International Hall of Fame boxer Thomas Hearns is 60. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 58. Jazz musician Wynton Marsalis is 57. Actor Vincent Spano is 56. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 40. Rhythm-and-blues singer-actor Ne-Yo is 39. Country singer Josh Gracin is 38. Olympic gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn is 34. Jazz singer-musician Esperanza Spalding is 34. Actress-model Freida Pinto is 34. Actor Zac Efron is 31. Actress Joy Lauren is 29. TV personality Bristol Palin is 28. Actor Tyler Posey is 27. Actor Toby Regbo is 27.
