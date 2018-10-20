{{featured_button_text}}

Actress Joyce Randolph (“The Honeymooners”) is 94. Keyboardist Manfred Mann is 78. Guitarist Steve Cropper of Booker T. and the MG’s is 77. Singer Elvin Bishop is 76. TV judge Judy Sheindlin (“Judge Judy”) is 76. Actor Everett McGill (“Twin Peaks”) is 73. Guitarist Charlotte Caffey of The Go-Go’s is 65. Singer Julian Cope is 61. Guitarist Steve Lukather of Toto is 61. Keyboardist Charlie Lowell of Jars of Clay is 45. Actor Jeremy Miller (“Growing Pains”) is 42. Singer Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion is 41. Actor Will Estes (“American Dreams”) is 40. Actor Michael McMillian (“True Blood”) is 40. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is 38. Actor Glenn Powell (“Hidden Figures”) is 30. Country singer Kane Brown is 25.

