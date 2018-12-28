Actress Nichelle Nichols is 86. Actress Dame Maggie Smith is 84. Rock singer-musician Edgar Winter is 72. Actor Denzel Washington is 64. TV personality Gayle King is 64. Country singer Joe Diffie is 60. Country musician Mike McGuire (Shenandoah) is 60. Actor Chad McQueen is 58. Actor Malcolm Gets is 55. Talk show host Seth Meyers is 45. Rhythm-and-blues singer John Legend is 40. Actor Andre Holland is 39. Actress Sienna Miller is 37. Actress Beau Garrett (TV: “The Good Doctor”) is 36. Pop singer Kasey Sheridan (Dream) is 32. Actor Thomas Dekker is 31. Actress Mackenzie Rosman is 29. Pop singer David Archuleta is 28. Actress Mary-Charles Jones (TV: “Kevin Can Wait”) is 17. Actor Miles Brown is 14.
Birthdays
